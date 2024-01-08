Local

Part of Route 51 closed after garbage truck pulls wires down in Allegheny County

By WPXI.com News Staff

Part of Route 51 closed after garbage truck pulls wires down in Allegheny County Part of Route 51 is closed after a garbage truck pulled down several wires in Allegheny County.

By WPXI.com News Staff

FORWARD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Part of Route 51 is closed after a garbage truck pulled down several wires in Allegheny County.

PennDOT says Rt. 51 is closed in both directions between Round Hills Road and Roberts Hollow Road in Forward Township. They are asking drivers to use alternative routes while repairs are made.

West Penn Power told Elizabeth Township Police that the road will be closed for at least 45 minutes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Volunteer who found missing girl with Down syndrome in Pittsburgh shares details on the search
  • ‘Best case scenario’: T.J. Watt’s brother J.J. provides major update on knee injury
  • Teens survive after car crashes, lands on a roof of a house
  • VIDEO: Hundreds of fans turn out to first PiratesFest in 5 years
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read