Part of Route 51 closed after garbage truck pulls wires down in Allegheny County

FORWARD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Part of Route 51 is closed after a garbage truck pulled down several wires in Allegheny County.

PennDOT says Rt. 51 is closed in both directions between Round Hills Road and Roberts Hollow Road in Forward Township. They are asking drivers to use alternative routes while repairs are made.

West Penn Power told Elizabeth Township Police that the road will be closed for at least 45 minutes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

