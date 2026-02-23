Part of Route 8 to undergo months-long resurfacing project

A months-long resurfacing project on a major road in Butler County is about to get underway.

Per PennDOT, the project is on Route 8 between the intersections of McCalmont Road/Vogel Road and Route 308 in Butler and Center townships. Work starts on March 2 and is expected to wrap up in November.

The work includes patching, drainage, paving and other miscellaneous construction.

PennDOT says eight on and off-ramps will be closed for night work at future dates for repaving. Each ramp will be closed with a weekend detour, but specific dates and detour information will be announced at a later date.

