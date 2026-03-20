Partly sunny skies on Saturday, storms possible late Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Take it outdoors this weekend, but stay weather aware and watch for possible storms late day Sunday.

Clouds stick around for the start of the weekend, but gradually fade after lunch, leaving partly sunny skies Saturday afternoon.

Highs will be comfortable in the mid 60s, but nothing compared to the big jump Sunday that will take us near 80!

Most of Sunday will be dry and warm, but a stronger cold front will slice through the area Sunday afternoon and night, bringing a higher threat for gusty thunderstorms, particularly Sunday evening before temperatures plummet overnight. A few storms could be severe with damaging winds and downpours so have the Severe Weather Team 11 app with you when you head out.

Next week will start off chilly before a brief jump in the numbers by mid-week.

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