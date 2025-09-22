Partly sunny, very warm Monday with showers, storms possible late night

PITTSBURGH — Partly sunny and very warm this afternoon, highs will be around 80 degrees. A spotty shower or storm can’t be ruled out this afternoon.

There will be a better chance for scattered showers and storms later this evening and overnight. A few storms could become strong later and produce downpours, lightning, and gusty winds.

More widespread rain is expected on Tuesday morning with some isolated thunder. Highs will be cooler on Tuesday with temperatures near average in the low to mid-70s. Rainfall chances will continue each day through Friday.

