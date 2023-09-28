Local

Party on the Mount returning this weekend with free admission

By WPXI.com News Staff

Party on the Mount (Bradley B. Photography.)

PITTSBURGH — Get ready to party with a view this weekend as Party on the Mount is returning to Mount Washington.

The event will take place this Saturday on Grandview Avenue between Shiloh and Bertha streets from 3-9 p.m.

Partygoers can enjoy local food vendors, drinks, family-friendly activities and great photo opportunities.

This year, admission will be free because of donations from several Mount Washington restaurants.

Over 5,000 people are anticipated to attend this year’s event. All proceeds will go towards the Washington Heights Ecumenical Food Bank.

