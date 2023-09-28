Party on the Mount returning this weekend with free admission

PITTSBURGH — Get ready to party with a view this weekend as Party on the Mount is returning to Mount Washington.

The event will take place this Saturday on Grandview Avenue between Shiloh and Bertha streets from 3-9 p.m.

Partygoers can enjoy local food vendors, drinks, family-friendly activities and great photo opportunities.

This year, admission will be free because of donations from several Mount Washington restaurants.

Over 5,000 people are anticipated to attend this year’s event. All proceeds will go towards the Washington Heights Ecumenical Food Bank.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group