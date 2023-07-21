Passenger counts climb while cargo operations descend lower at Pittsburgh International Airport

Passenger totals at Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) and Allegheny County Airport (AGC) continue to soar amid the global air travel rebound. But cargo operations at the region’s largest airport—initially boosted following holdups at larger airports due to worker shortages caused by the pandemic—have continued to sustain a descent for months.

For the month of June, over 850,000 people traveled through PIT’s doors. It’s the highest that figure has been since December 2019 and marks a 16% increase over June 2022. Passenger counts also reached 94.7% of those seen in June 2019, a year that the aviation industry uses as a benchmark to omit pandemic-related outliers.

Tapping into that demand, the airline carriers servicing PIT offered over 1 million seats for sale on their planes to and from the airport this past June, which is about 16% more compared to what they offered in June 2022. PIT currently has nonstop fights to 61 destinations for the month of July, the same amount it had in June.

