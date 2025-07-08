Passenger numbers at Pittsburgh International Airport show minor decline amid industry shifts

After coming all the way back and then some from the pandemic, traffic at Pittsburgh International Airport has stepped back slightly so far this year even as the numbers of available seats and flights continue to grow.

Pittsburgh International Airport was down less than 1% in May and year-to-date in passenger traffic coming in and out of the airport, according to data released late last month by the Allegheny County Airport Authority.

About 3.78 million passengers traveled through Pittsburgh International Airport in May, down slightly from the 3.8 million by the same time last year. But that’s still enough for the second-best May at the airport since 2008, according to data.

