PASSHE advances course sharing initiative across campuses thanks to new grant

Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) is advancing progress on a new course-sharing initiative, which will eventually allow students to take advanced or specialized courses from other universities within the system, all from the comfort of their own campus.

A grant of $536,000, secured by the PASSHE Foundation, will go to support early stages of the project, namely by allowing 165 additional faculty members to participate in an intensive, yearlong training meant to teach research-based strategies that will benefit the new sharing system.

“Course sharing will bring students access to more high-quality, specialized courses at other universities, no matter where they are in our system,” PASSHE Chancellor Christopher Fiorentino said in a statement. “By leveraging the collective strengths of our universities and investing in innovative teaching practices, we’re creating more opportunities for today’s students to succeed and supporting a more flexible State System.”

