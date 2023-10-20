Local

PASSHE wants $38M increase to appropriation for 2024-2025

By Patty Tascarella – Senior Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

PITTSBURGH — The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education is requesting a $38 million appropriation increase for 2024-2025.

PASSHE’s board of governors voted unanimously on Thursday for the 6.5% bump up to $623.7 million, which would freeze tuition for a sixth straight year.

“The State System has kept tuition the same for six years thanks to increased investments from the General Assembly and governor and we are thankful for that support,” Cynthia Shapira, the Pittsburgh-based board chair, said in a prepared statement. “This funding request delivers a clear message that student affordability remains a board of governors priority. State support is a critical investment in Pennsylvania’s future. The funding would enable us to freeze tuition again so students can focus on preparing for in-demand jobs and enable the State System to expand innovations that better serve students and meet workforce needs.”

Read the full story from our partners at Pittsburgh Business Times here.

