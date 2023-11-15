Local

Pat Freiermuth returns to practice, currently remains on IR

Pat Freiermuth Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) reacts during warmups before an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko) (Matt Durisko/AP)

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A key Steelers player is back at practice Wednesday.

The Steelers said Pat Friermuth is joining the team for practice, but he remains on the injured reserve at this time.

The team has 21 days to return him to the active roster or else he misses the rest of the 2023 season.

Head coach Mike Tomlin at a press conference Tuesday said he feels good about Freiermuth’s “potential availability” for the upcoming game against the Cleveland Browns.

Freiermuth suffered a right hamstring injury during the Week 4 game against the Houston Texans. He nearly returned in Week 7, but had a setback during practice.

This is the first week Friermuth could return from the injured reserve.

