Pat Narduzzi checks in as 3rd highest paid coach in the ACC

PITTSBURGH — In the age of NIL, the salary of coaches — many of whom have brought up what their players are now capable of making — has become even more of a hot-button issue.

According to a report from the Sports Daily, the highest-paid state employee in the majority of U.S. states is a head football coach. That’s the case in 31 of 50 states — which includes Pennsylvania. But it’s not Pat Narduzzi.

Narduzzi isn’t the highest-paid coach in Pennsylvania, but he’s certainly well-compensated. According to USA Today, Narduzzi is the 28th-highest-paid coach in college football and the third-highest-paid coach in the ACC.

