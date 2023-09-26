Pat Narduzzi doesn’t know how quarterback room will shake out yet

The only thing that Pat Narduzzi knows about the quarterbacks at this point, at least in terms of what he will say publicly, is that he doesn’t know anything.

He doesn’t know who will be taking first-team reps in practice this week, he doesn’t know who is going to start against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va. this weekend and he doesn’t know when he will know these things — or at least, when he will say it.

But I suppose he does know two things. He knows that Phil Jurkovec will start this weekend if he’s healthy, and he knows that Christian Veilleux will start otherwise.

Read more from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group