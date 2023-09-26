Local

Pat Narduzzi doesn’t know how quarterback room will shake out yet

By Karl Ludwig, Sports Now Group

Coach North Carolina v Pittsburgh PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 23: Head coach Pat Narduzzi of the Pittsburgh Panthers argues with an official during the second quarter against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Acrisure Stadium on September 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The only thing that Pat Narduzzi knows about the quarterbacks at this point, at least in terms of what he will say publicly, is that he doesn’t know anything.

He doesn’t know who will be taking first-team reps in practice this week, he doesn’t know who is going to start against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va. this weekend and he doesn’t know when he will know these things — or at least, when he will say it.

But I suppose he does know two things. He knows that Phil Jurkovec will start this weekend if he’s healthy, and he knows that Christian Veilleux will start otherwise.

