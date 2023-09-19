Local

Pat Narduzzi has deferred QB decision to Frank Cignetti Jr.

By Karl Ludwig - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pitt embarrassed in Backyard Brawl, loses to WVU 17-6 Pittsburgh quarterback Phil Jurkovec (5) attempts a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against West Virginia, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson) (Chris Jackson/AP)

PITTSBURGH — It’s no secret that Pat Narduzzi is a defensive-minded head coach, but it’s clear now that he’s not all that involved with the offensive personnel decisions this season — especially at quarterback.

Narduzzi hasn’t wavered from his position that Pitt shouldn’t just “pull the plug” on Jurkovec though.

As the calls for Phil Jurkovec to be benched have grown louder and louder over the last two weeks, especially after such a poor showing against West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl, Narduzzi has remained steadfast in his support of the sixth-year senior.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

