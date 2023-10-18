Pat Narduzzi liked what he saw in Christian Veilleux’s 1st start

PITTSBURGH — No one can say Christian Veilleux played perfectly against Louisville — Veilleux himself wouldn’t even say that. But he did provide Pitt with a new look Saturday.

Veilleux, who made his first start in an upset win over No. 14 Louisville, provided Pitt with a winning look actually. He wasn’t perfect, no, but he didn’t actively drag the Panthers down. In fact, he did more than enough to lift Pitt toward a victory.

He completed 12-of-26 pass attempts for 200 yards and two touchdowns, and that’s not exactly a flashy stat line, but if you account for an 0-of-5 start and steady rain throughout the night Saturday, it was a pretty solid performance.

