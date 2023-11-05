Pat Narduzzi not given explanation on unsportsmanlike, ACC doesn’t clarify

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Pat Narduzzi is in his ninth season coaching Pitt football, well into his third decade as a collegiate coach, and he’s never seen anything like Gavin Bartholomew’s unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

When Gavin Bartholomew was flagged for an unsportsmanlike penalty call well after the conclusion of a play in the third quarter, as Bartholomew walked on the Pitt sideline, it certainly was a major turning point in the course of the contest.

“We got a penalty on the sideline when our quarterback got hit late cutting out of bounds,” Narduzzi said after the game. “Whatever, guys were talking. I’ve never seen a penalty called on the sideline when there’s 40 guys on the sideline, but you have to overcome all those things. You have to shut your mouth and play the game of football.”

Pat Narduzzi said he wasn’t given an explanation for the call, but he said Bartholomew didn’t say anything.

