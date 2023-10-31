Pat Narduzzi opened Pitt Sunday team meeting with apology

Pat Narduzzi didn’t wait for the Pitt plane to land on the way home from Notre Dame. He went to a few players to discuss what he said following the loss to the Fighting Irish.

And when Pitt held its team meeting Sunday night, he made sure to open with an apology to the entire Pitt football team.

“We had a Sunday night meeting in here, after an emotional Saturday afternoon and evening, but I started off with my players — first thing I said, as I sat here at the podium, I apologized to our guys, to our football team, about my postgame comments, which didn’t obviously come out the way I intended them to come out,” Narduzzi said Monday at his weekly press conference.

