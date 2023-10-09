Pat Narduzzi: Phil Jurkovec isn’t tight end, still listed as QB2

PITTSBURGH — It does not appear that he will suit up as a tight end going forward — or, at least, Pat Narduzzi isn’t willing to say it yet.

Narduzzi said Monday at his weekly press conference that Jurkovec will not play tight end this season, and he followed up by saying that he didn’t recall whether Jurkovec took reps with the tight ends during the bye week.

Pitt released its post-bye week depth chart just before Narduzzi spoke to the media, and it did list Christian Veilleux as the new starting quarterback, but it still featured Jurkovec as the backup quarterback.

“I think we have a ton of confidence in Phil Jurkovec, even if you don’t,” Narduzzi said. “But I felt like we needed a spark.”

Read more on Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group