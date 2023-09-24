Pat Narduzzi promises Pitt ‘will be back’ after loss to UNC

PITTSBURGH — It would be hard for Pitt to have started the season any worse than it already has, barring a loss to 0-4 Wofford, but a second-half meltdown against No. 17 North Carolina has Pitt standing at the bottom of a steep cliff.

It’s a long, difficult climb — one that has already taken a hit by dropping to 0-1 in the ACC early — to the top, but Pat Narduzzi believes in his squad. And it’s good that he does because it won’t come externally.

“There’s no quit in that locker room,” Narduzzi said late Saturday night. “Let me just tell you. They’re upset. We’ll fix stuff, and we’re going to come back. I told them and I think I told maybe the media on Thursday that the team —

“The two teams that will be in the championship game at the end of the year will have one loss, guaranteed. There’s too much parity in this conference, and there’s going to be two teams with one loss I think in the division or in the conference.

“So, everything we’ll do is still ahead of us. That’s a good football team, and we’ll be back and go down to Virginia Tech and get it done.”

Pitt is 1-3, with a loss in the Backyard Brawl, a failed chance to earn some conference respect against a Big 12 foe and now a thorough beating from one of the teams that Narduzzi expects Pitt to compete against in the future.

