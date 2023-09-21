Local

Pat Narduzzi sticking with Phil Jurkovec despite noise from ‘Boo City’

By Karl Ludwig - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pat Narduzzi FILE - Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi watches the team during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Rhode Island, Sept. 24, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 45-24. Pittsburgh opens its season at home against Wofford on Sept. 2. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File) (Keith Srakocic/AP)

PITTSBURGH — He didn’t mean to do it, but Pat Narduzzi unintentionally gave a growing movement of angry Pitt fans the best name anyone could’ve ever imagined.

Boo City, PA. Population Phil Jurkovec.

It’s the harsh reality Jurkovec is facing as he returns home to Acrisure Stadium this weekend for a matchup against No. 17 North Carolina. Narduzzi can say all he wants that fans are booing him, not Jurkovec (and fans will be booing Narduzzi himself now, too), but the loudest boos will be reserved for the failing starting quarterback.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

