Pat Narduzzi Would Like to Play the Backyard Brawl Every Year

By Karl Ludwig

Neal Brown, Pat Narduzzi FILE - Head coach Pat Narduzzi of the Pittsburgh Panthers shakes hands with head coach Neal Brown of the West Virginia Mountaineers at the conclusion of a 38-31 win by the Pittsburgh Panthers over the West Virginia Mountaineers during the game at Acrisure Stadium on September 1, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) (Justin Berl/Getty Images)

By Karl Ludwig

It’s not always scheduling rivalry games these days, but both sides of the aisle have agreed that the Backyard Brawl should play every season.

New West Virginia AD Wren Baker has expressed his desire to continue the brawl in every sport, sentiments echoed by WVU head coach Neal Brown, and Pat Narduzzi was succinct in his answer to the question at his weekly press conference Monday at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

Do you want to play West Virginia every year?

“Yeah,” Narduzzi said with a grin.

Narduzzi has only experienced the Backyard Brawl in Pittsburgh, but he did get two cracks against West Virginia during his time as the Cincinnati defensive coordinator in the mid-2000s. He’s been to Morgantown once. And he believes that experience will be the best teacher in showcasing the rivalry.

