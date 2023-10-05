Pat Narduzzi’s history of benching starting quarterbacks

PITTSBURGH — Pitt football head coach Pat Narduzzi is in his ninth season at the helm and has reportedly, benched starting quarterback in redshirt senior Phil Jurkovec.

Jurkovec went 1-4 as starter, the Panthers’ worst start to a season since 2005. This features losses to rivals Cincinnati and West Virginia along with an 0-2 ACC record, with losses to then ranked No. 17 North Carolina in Week 4 and a 38-21 loss to Virginia Tech on the road last weekend.

He only completed 50.9% of his passes, second worst in the FBS, and led a Pitt offense that is last in the ACC in total yards and passing yards per game, respectively, and second lowest in offensive efficiency.

