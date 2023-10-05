Local

Pat Narduzzi’s history of benching starting quarterbacks

By Dominic Campbell - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pat Narduzzi FILE - Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi watches the team during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Rhode Island, Sept. 24, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 45-24. Pittsburgh opens its season at home against Wofford on Sept. 2. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File) (Keith Srakocic/AP)

By Dominic Campbell - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Pitt football head coach Pat Narduzzi is in his ninth season at the helm and has reportedly, benched starting quarterback in redshirt senior Phil Jurkovec.

Jurkovec went 1-4 as starter, the Panthers’ worst start to a season since 2005. This features losses to rivals Cincinnati and West Virginia along with an 0-2 ACC record, with losses to then ranked No. 17 North Carolina in Week 4 and a 38-21 loss to Virginia Tech on the road last weekend.

He only completed 50.9% of his passes, second worst in the FBS, and led a Pitt offense that is  last in the ACC in total yards and passing yards per game, respectively, and second lowest in offensive efficiency.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Butler man dead after being struck by train
  • 2 males shot, killed in Pittsburgh overnight
  • Reminder: All phones, TVs in the US will be getting an emergency alert test on Wednesday
  • VIDEO: TSA has found 33 guns at PIT airport checkpoint in 2023; on pace to set new record nationwide
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read