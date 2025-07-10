Patchy fog rolls in early Thursday morning, then scattered showers pop up around lunch

Patchy fog could disrupt your morning plans on Thursday, especially in areas that picked up steadier rain Wednesday night. Any fog that develops will lift out mid-morning, leaving several dry hours before scattered showers and storms pop up around lunchtime.

Showers and storms will be very spotty, so many areas will stay dry, but any storm that develops could bring heavy downpours and the threat for damaging winds.

A similar pattern Friday will bring the threat for morning fog and few isolated showers or storms late day.

Saturday looks hot and mainly dry at this point, with a stray shower or storm possible as temperatures heat up near 90 and the heat index pushing into the low 90s.

Showers and storms are more likely on Sunday.

