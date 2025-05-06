Patchy fog will reduce visibility during Wednesday morning commute

PITTSBURGH — Patchy fog will slow your morning commute on Wednesday, so allow some extra time as you head out.

Fog will be dense in spots, reducing visibility before finally clearing out by mid-morning.

Dry weather returns for the rest of the day, with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Scattered showers return for part of Thursday and Friday, but no severe weather is expected, then get ready for the weekend!

Severe Weather Team 11 is still forecasting great weather, with a mix of clouds and sunshine, as well as warmer temperatures for Mother’s Day.

