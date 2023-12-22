Patient Penguins finally beat Carolina; Crosby winner

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

Perhaps Harold Ramis directed this game, and Bill Murray starred. What seems to have happened again…and again between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes followed the same script, minus a Ned Ryerson cameo.

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby scored the only goal in the shootout, and the Penguins finally woke up from their Groundhog Day nightmare against Carolina with a 2-1 shootout win. It was the Penguins first win over Carolina since the 2021-22 season.

The Penguins win moved them five points back of Carolina for the second wild card, but the Penguins also have two games in hand.

