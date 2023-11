MUNHALL, Pa. — Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson spent Monday giving back to the community.

Peterson and his teammates handed out turkeys and other Thanksgiving sides to 200 local families in need.

The food was given out at the Best of the Batch Foundation in Munhall.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group