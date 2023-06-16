Local

Patrick Peterson said Mike Tomlin makes him want to play longer

By Alan Saunders - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Patrick Peterson New Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson will soon be 32 years old and has already played 12 NFL seasons.

That’s closer to the end than the beginning, for sure, but you can put any talk of Peterson retiring in the near term on the back burner, and Peterson said that he’s actually gotten more sure that he wants to keep playing since joining the Steelers and playing for head coach Mike Tomlin.

“I want a Super Bowl,” Peterson said in an appearance on The Jim Rome Show on Thursday. “I don’t have that yet. I came up close in 2015 with the Arizona Cardinals. That’s my why. That’s what I’m still hungry for. Mink [Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick] asked me this question the other day. He said, ‘Why are you still playing?’”

