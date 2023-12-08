Patrick Peterson treats local kids in need to shopping spree for the holidays

PITTSBURGH — It was a short week for the Steelers after a tough loss to the Arizona Cardinals, but a few players made time for some holiday cheer.

Cornerback Patrick Peterson hosted his annual P2 Presents event at the Waterfront Target Tuesday night.

Fifty kids from the Boys and Girls Club of Pittsburgh received $100 shopping sprees and a meal from Buffalo Wild Wings.

Peterson foots the bill.

It’s an initiative he started several years ago as a member of the Cardinals.

“Just to see the smiles on the kids’ faces. The enjoyment they get out of this. To be able to give someone a helping hand when they don’t think it’s possible, especially during the holiday season, I’m happy to be a part of that.”

Peterson has hosted community outreach events throughout his long NFL career, including a recent Thanksgiving giveaway in Pittsburgh.

“It doesn’t matter where I’m at, what team I’m playing for,” he said. “I feel like I’m here to be able to give people hope. I feel like that’s my purpose.”

Teammates Diontae Johnson, Levi Wallace and Henry Black joined Tuesday. They led groups of kids through the store as they checked off their holiday wish lists.

Peterson is hopeful his efforts throughout his career will inspire younger teammates and show them the value of giving back.

“We’re on a special, special platform as NFL athletes, professional athletes,” Peterson said. “So many kids or even adults look up to us. I want to help young guys understand that their platform is very, very powerful, and that they’re using it in the right way.”

