Paul Skenes indeed human, Pirates’ bats heat up too late in loss to Cardinals

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Paul Skenes has been exceptional since making his debut 11 months ago, but the right-hander looked surprisingly pedestrian on a frigid Tuesday night in Pittsburgh.

Skenes (1-1) allowed a career-high five runs while it was too little too late for the Pittsburgh Pirates’ bats in a 5-3 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park.

How We Got There

Skenes went six-up, six-down through the first two innings but the Cardinals (5-6) touched home three times in the third. Victor Scott II tripled home a pair and scored on Brendan Donovan’s two-out single to left.

Bryan Reynolds hit a solo homer in the bottom of the fourth to bring the Pirates (4-8) within a pair. It was Reynolds’ second home run of the season

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group