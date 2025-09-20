Paving on Freedom Road will detour eastbound traffic for 3 consecutive weekends

CRANBERRY, Pa. — Paving will shut down a busy Cranberry Township road for three consecutive weekends.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced that paving on Freedom Road will take place the following weekends: Sept. 20-21, Sept. 27-28 and Oct. 4-5. In the event of inclement weather, the work will take place on Oct. 11-12.

During paving, eastbound traffic will be detoured onto Powell Road, Rochester Road and Route 19 before rejoining Freedom Road.

Westbound traffic will not be impacted.

The project is part of a larger initiative to improve Freedom Road, which includes road widening, paving, drainage, signal upgrades, safety improvements, and the addition of sidewalks. The $18 million project is expected to be finished in November.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group