Paving work on Library Road in South Park Township, Bethel Park underway

Paving work on Route 88 in Allegheny County got underway Wednesday night.

PennDOT announced that the paving operations will take place on Library Road in South Park Township and the Municipality of Bethel Park. The work will involve single-lane alternating traffic from Washington County to Corrigan Drive.

The paving work will occur on weeknights from 8 p.m. to 6 p.m. through Tuesday night, Oct. 21. There is a possibility that work may also occur on Saturday, Oct. 18, depending on weather conditions.

Drivers traveling on Route 88 should anticipate delays due to the single-lane traffic setup during the paving operations.

©2025 Cox Media Group