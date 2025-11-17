Paving work underway at Pittsburgh Mills Mall

FRAZER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Work is underway to remedy the potholes around Pittsburgh Mills Mall.

Frazer Township police said phase one of repaving work would run Monday and Tuesday, requiring outbound Village Center Drive to close.

Phase two will run Wednesday and Thursday, during which outbound Village Center Drive will be closed.

Inbound and outbound Galleria Drive will be closed on Friday.

Work is weather-dependent.

