‘Pawsitive’ update: Emaciated puppies found dumped on side of Fayette County road now in foster home

WHITE OAK, Pa. — White Oak Animal Safe Haven gave a heartwarming “pup-date” on three puppies that were found dumped on the side of a Fayette County road inside of a taped box.

Mighty, Mira and Maddox are now in their new foster home. The shelter said the pups will need several weeks for their health to improve and to receive further vet care.

The puppies came to the shelter on Thursday extremely malnourished and with bloated bellies filled with worms. The staff said a man brought the six-week-old puppies to the shelter after finding them dumped along the side of Connellsville Street in Fayette City. They were inside a urine-soaked cardboard box that was taped shut.

The shelter’s cat coordinator, Mackenzie Demme, believes the cute and cuddly pups are Christmas puppies that were bred by so-called backyard breeders looking to make a quick buck.

The staff said this time of year, the shelter gets a lot of animals that are dumped. The shelter is reminding people that abandoning animals is a crime.

“We are so grateful for everyone who offered and applied to foster the pups. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you,” the shetler said in a Facebook post.

The shelter added that they are not yet accepting applications to adopt the puppies but to stay tuned for updates.

