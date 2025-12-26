PDP launches collaboration with local AI-powered event planning company

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership is building on its momentum to increase vitality in the downtown corridor, and in its latest move, it’s partnering with a local AI-powered company.

The PDP announced on Wednesday a strategic partnership with CoExperiences, a Pittsburgh-based company that, utilizing its AI-powered platform, is able to match users with curated, small-group outings. The company, started in 2020, built its platform to serve employees within workplaces, students on college campuses and residents in the community who are looking to achieve stronger connections by identifying shared interests between individuals and coordinating scheduling for small gatherings. Its platform serves users nationwide.

But with the new partnership with the PDP, the platform will encourage its local user base to engage with downtown and schedule outings that will support local businesses, have users exploring public spaces and attending downtown events. The PDP will also be able to access greater data and insights to improve its programming downtown.

“This partnership builds on the positive momentum we’re seeing in downtown and offers another way to help people discover the small businesses, cultural gems and experiences that make our neighborhood special,” Jeremy Waldrup, president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, said in a release. “It’s the people that make the place, and when more people come together and explore all that downtown has to offer, our community grows stronger.”

