Peak fall foliage in Western Pennsylvania expected in as little as 2 weeks, according to report

PITTSBURGH — The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has released its first fall foliage report.

According to the report, Western Pennsylvanians will be able to see peak fall foliage soon.

All of the counties in our area are “starting to change” which means the peak is expected in approximately two to three weeks.

Summer rain and moderate temps helped green the canopy of #PennsWoods, setting the stage for a very colorful autumn display. Fall temps arrived earlier, compelling noticeable changes throughout #PaStateForests. Week 1 #PaFallFoliage report ➡️ https://t.co/wm6jm8V3gL. #FallinPa pic.twitter.com/hFQT2MLwbF — PA Department of Conservation & Natural Resources (@DCNRnews) September 28, 2023

To see the full report, click here.

