Peak fall foliage in Western Pennsylvania expected in as little as 2 weeks, according to report

FILE PHOTO: Keystone State Park

PITTSBURGH — The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has released its first fall foliage report.

According to the report, Western Pennsylvanians will be able to see peak fall foliage soon.

All of the counties in our area are “starting to change” which means the peak is expected in approximately two to three weeks.

