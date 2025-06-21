Pedestrian bridge connects Brighton Heights with Riverview Park for first time in more than a decade

PITTSBURGH — For the first time in more than a decade, you can walk across a bridge from the largest North Side neighborhood to the largest North Side park.

Pittsburgh city officials celebrated the reopening of the Davis Avenue Bridge, which connects Brighton Heights to Riverview Park, on Friday.

This new bridge for walkers and cyclists takes design inspiration from the original Davis Avenue Bridge, which was constructed in 1898 and demolished in 2009 due to structural concerns.

“This bridge is not just a bridge for people to walk over, for people to ride their bikes over,” Mayor Ed Gainey said. “It’s more than that. It’s a bridge of connection of people.”

The pedestrian bridge cost more than $6 million to build.

