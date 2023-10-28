Local

Pedestrian hit by car after verbal altercation in Armstrong County, state police say

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

WPXI - Armstrong County Armstrong County map (WPXI/ Cox Media Group)

PARKS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a car hit a pedestrian after a verbal altercation and fled the scene.

According to state police, the pedestrian crash happened on Lincoln Street in Parks Township on Oct. 11 at around 5:18 p.m.

State police in Kittanning said a female was hit by a car following a verbal altercation between her and the people inside the vehicle.

The car hit the female while leaving the scene. It fled north on Dime Road, state police said.

The pedestrian had minor injuries and refused medical attention.

The vehicle involved was a small tan or gold SUV that had three unidentified white males inside. State police said they’re in their late teens or early 20s.

