Pedestrian hit by car in Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in the South Side Slopes neighborhood.

Police say a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle around 10:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Arlington Avenue.

First responders found a man at the scene complaining of leg and abdominal pain; he was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say a suspect vehicle hasn’t yet been identified, and the crash remains under investigation.

