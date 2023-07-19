Penguins add another NHL-experienced goalie, ties to Dubas

Three is a crowd, but six might be a party. The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins signed noted goalie Garret Sparks to an AHL deal Tuesday.

Sparks, 30, is a journeyman goalie with high points of AHL success and 40 career NHL games, mostly with the Toronto Maple Leafs and an award-winning run with the 2017-18 Toronto Marlies that ended with the Calder Cup.

Pittsburgh Penguins president of hockey operations Kyle Dubas was the general manager of that Marlies team. Sparks won the AHL award for best goaltender, led the league in wins (31), and save percentage (.936).

