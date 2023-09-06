Local

Penguins add heavyweight to front office, name Doug Wilson as sr. advisor

By Dan Kingerski

2019 NHL Draft - Round One FILE - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - JUNE 21: General manager Doug Wilson of the San Jose Sharks looks on during the first round of the 2019 NHL Draft at Rogers Arena on June 21, 2019 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images) (Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images)

By Dan Kingerski

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins added a heavy weight to their front office staff Wednesday. President of hockey operations/GM Kyle Dubas hired long-time San Jose Sharks GM Doug Wilson as the senior advisor of hockey operations.

According to the Penguins press release, Wilson will provide counsel, opinions, and expertise to hockey operations leadership on all matters, including personnel decisions. He will join the team at home and on the road at various points during the season and offseason and will provide guidance and mentorship to all levels of hockey operations.

Wilson, 66, will help to lead the young Penguins’ front office staff, which acquired most of its knowledge on the ice.

Read more on Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Pitt student attacked, badly beaten in Oakland
  • Suspect shot, killed during narcotics investigation at North Huntingdon motel
  • 2 injured in crash that temporarily shut down McKnight Road
  • VIDEO: Belle Vernon Area School District votes to hire former Plum superintendent
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Thursday

    Most Read