Penguins add heavyweight to front office, name Doug Wilson as sr. advisor

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins added a heavy weight to their front office staff Wednesday. President of hockey operations/GM Kyle Dubas hired long-time San Jose Sharks GM Doug Wilson as the senior advisor of hockey operations.

According to the Penguins press release, Wilson will provide counsel, opinions, and expertise to hockey operations leadership on all matters, including personnel decisions. He will join the team at home and on the road at various points during the season and offseason and will provide guidance and mentorship to all levels of hockey operations.

Wilson, 66, will help to lead the young Penguins’ front office staff, which acquired most of its knowledge on the ice.

