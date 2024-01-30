Penguins announce details for ‘Celebrate 68′ weekend honoring Jaromir Jagr

PITTSBURGH — The Penguins are now just a few weeks away from retiring Jaromir Jagr’s number 68 in a pre-game ceremony.

With the special event nearing, the team announced its plans for the “Celebrate 68″ weekend, happening Feb. 16-18.

Jagr played 24 seasons in the NHL, 11 of which were in Pittsburgh. He also won two back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Penguins.

Here are the festivities throughout the weekend:

Friday, Feb. 16: “An Evening with Jaromir Jagr” at Rivers Casino

Penguins TV and radio personality Paul Steigerwald sits down with Jagr for a fireside chat, along with former teammates Kevin Stevens, Phil Bourque and Jay Caufield. This event will take fans down three decades of memory lane — starting with Jagr’s arrival in Pittsburgh and ending with the emotions that come with his number being retired.

The event starts with a reception from 4:30-5:30 p.m., followed by dinner from 5:30-6:45 p.m., then the fireside chat from 6:45-8 p.m.

Everyone who attends will also get a Jaromir Jagr commemorative puck. Attendees must be 21 or older.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Sunday, Feb. 18: Penguins retire no. 68 during pre-game on-ice ceremony

Before the Penguins take the ice to face the Los Angeles Kings, Jagr will be joined by teammates from the 1991 and 1992 Stanley Cup Championship teams, special guests and some current players while the team raises his number to the rafters.

The ceremony will be emceed by Steigerwald and feature videos show his journey with the team. The ceremony will end with a speech from Jagr himself.

Doors open for the game at 3 p.m. and fans are encouraged to be seated by 4:15.

Everyone who attends will get a replica Jagr No. 68 banner and commemorative ‘Celebrate 68′ merchandise will be available for purchase.

A limited number of tickets are still available for the game, click here to see them.

Later this season: Commemorative bobblehead

The Penguins’ recognition of Jagr won’t end in February.

On March 14, the team will give fans in attendance at the game against the San Jose Sharks a commemorative Jagr bobblehead.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group