Penguins announce details for Military Appreciation Game

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins and presenting partner 84 Lumber have announced plans for the Military Appreciation Game later this month.

The game is on Veterans Day at 7:30 p.m., when the Penguins take on the Buffalo Sabres.

All fans in attendance will get a camo wall banner, but that’s not the only thing 84 Lumber and the Penguins are doing to recognize military personnel.

84 Lumber is also providing tickets for 1,000 local military members and veterans. Click here to enter for a chance to win the tickets.

On top of the GetGo Military Salute that occurs at all home games, the Penguins will honor all military members and veterans in attendance.

Additionally, jerseys, pucks and autographed memorabilia will be put up for auction from Nov. 11-15, with proceeds going to the Friends of the Pittsburgh Fisher House and the Pittsburgh Warriors. Click here to join the auction or text PENS to 76278 on Nov. 11 starting at 2 p.m.

