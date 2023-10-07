Penguins Battle: Jansen Harkins makes impression

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins’ final cuts will probably occur within the next couple of days, but the final deliberations have already begun. Radim Zohorna, Vinnie Hinostroza, Austin Wagner, Colin White, and Jansen Harkins have submitted their final answers, and the coaches are putting together a lineup with help from management upstairs.

The Penguins beat the Buffalo Sabres 7-4 Friday at KeyBank Center. Sullivan spoke about Harkins before and after the game as a precursor and a snap analysis after the preseason’s final bell.

Harkins, 26, was the late entry into the sweepstakes. The Penguins claimed him on waivers from the Winnipeg Jets Monday. The coaches weren’t entirely familiar with the low-minute forward who split last season between the Jets and the AHL, with nearly twice as many AHL games.

Yet it seems Penguins president of hockey operations/GM Kyle Dubas has been watching.

“I thought he had another really strong game. He’s made an impression on us in the short time he’s been here,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said Friday before the game. “We’re trying to learn his game a little bit more intimately than we know it … the people in our hockey operations department, Kyle included, think very highly of Jansen. And I see why.”

