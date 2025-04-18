Penguins beat Capitals, close out season on high note

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

Winning this game really did not matter for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The two points they earned by defeating Washington, 5-2, at PPG Paints Thursday night didn’t get them into the playoffs. Didn’t allow them to finish the season with a .500 record. Didn’t even extend any meaningful streak.

Fact is, it actually cost them a chance to move up a slot in the pre-lottery draft order because Buffalo’s 5-4 victory over Philadelphia would have allowed the Sabres to climb past the Penguins if the Capitals had won the game.

Despite any downside, however, defeating Washington allowed the Penguins to enter the offseason on a positive note.

