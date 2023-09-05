Penguins begin unofficial workouts; new Pens Eller & Smith arrive

The Pittsburgh Penguins do not officially begin training camp for a couple of weeks. The rookie tournament is 10 days away. Yet 16 skaters and a goalie were on the ice Tuesday at the Penguins’ UPMC Lemieux practice facility.

Sometimes referred to as “Captain’s practices,” the unofficial workouts were a mix of veterans, prospects, and hopefuls, but no, the Penguins captain, Sidney Crosby, was not on the ice.

Bryan Rust, Rickard Rakell, Marcus Pettersson, Drew O’Connor, Chad Ruhwedel, Mark Friedman, and Jeff Carter were the Penguins veterans present and accounted for. New Backup goalie Alex Nedeljkovic was in one of the nets.

Read more from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group