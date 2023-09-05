Local

Penguins begin unofficial workouts; new Pens Eller & Smith arrive

By Dan Kingerski, Sports Now Group

Buffalo Sabres v Pittsburgh Penguins PITTSBURGH, PA - FEBRUARY 04: Pittsburgh Penguin fans support the Pittsburgh Steelers during the game with terrible towels against the Buffalo Sabres at the Consol Energy Center on February 4, 2011 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) (Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Penguins do not officially begin training camp for a couple of weeks. The rookie tournament is 10 days away. Yet 16 skaters and a goalie were on the ice Tuesday at the Penguins’ UPMC Lemieux practice facility.

Sometimes referred to as “Captain’s practices,” the unofficial workouts were a mix of veterans, prospects, and hopefuls, but no, the Penguins captain, Sidney Crosby, was not on the ice.

Bryan Rust, Rickard Rakell, Marcus Pettersson, Drew O’Connor, Chad Ruhwedel, Mark Friedman, and Jeff Carter were the Penguins veterans present and accounted for. New Backup goalie Alex Nedeljkovic was in one of the nets.

