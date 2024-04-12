Penguins blow another late lead but win, 6-5, in OT

This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

Thursday night was the one-year anniversary of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ stunning 5-2 loss to Chicago at PPG Paints Arena that scuttled their chances of qualifying for the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs.

There were times Thursday, when Detroit visited PPG Paints Arena, when it seemed as if the Penguins might be reliving that nightmare from a year ago.

They squandered a two-goal lead in the final eight minutes of regulation, but ultimately salvaged a 6-5 victory when Erik Karlsson scored on a slap shot from the slot at 1:40 of overtime.

