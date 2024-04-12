Local

Penguins blow another late lead but win, 6-5, in OT

By Dave Molinari, Pittsburgh Hockey Now

Pittsburgh Penguins PITTSBURGH - MAY 04: The NHL logo behind the net during the game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Rangers prior to game five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2008 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on May 4, 2008 at the Mellon Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

Thursday night was the one-year anniversary of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ stunning 5-2 loss to Chicago at PPG Paints Arena that scuttled their chances of qualifying for the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs.

There were times Thursday, when Detroit visited PPG Paints Arena, when it seemed as if the Penguins might be reliving that nightmare from a year ago.

They squandered a two-goal lead in the final eight minutes of regulation, but ultimately salvaged a 6-5 victory when Erik Karlsson scored on a slap shot from the slot at 1:40 of overtime.

