Penguins blue collar win; Crosby, Malkin shine in 4-2 win over Blues

Jeff Carter deflected Jansen Harkins’ hard pass from the left wall early in the third period. The Pittsburgh Penguins overwhelming advantage of Grade-A scoring chances in a tight game was finally decided by a fourth-line goal as the Penguins submitted one of their grittiest games of the season, beating the St. Louis Blues 4-2 at PPG Paints Arena Saturday.

Sidney Crosby scored the empty netter with 91 seconds remaining to seal a blue-collar win. It was Crosby’s 20th goal of the season.

The Penguins didn’t get as many shots on net as they could have in the first period, but their scoring chances were generally high danger. Reilly Smith had a pair of short breakaways, and Jake Guentzel had one. However, the Penguins’ goals had to be earned.

