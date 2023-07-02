Local

Penguins bring back Radim Zohorna, sign two others

By Dave Molinari, Sports Now Group

Pittsburgh Penguins v New Jersey Devils NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - APRIL 09: Casey DeSmith #1 of the Pittsburgh Penguins is congratulated by teammate Radim Zohorna #67 of the Pittsburgh Penguins after the game against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on April 09, 2021 in Newark, New Jersey.The Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the New Jersey Devils 6-4. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

By Dave Molinari, Sports Now Group

Radim Zohorna, who showed a degree of promise when he broke into North American Hockey League with the Pittsburgh Penguins, is back in the organization.

Zorhorna, who got a one-year deal worth $775,000 at the NHL level, is one of three signings the Penguins announced Sunday.

They struck a one-year deal worth $785,000 at the NHL level with goaltender Magnus Hellberg and a two-year agreement with forward Marc Johnstone, whose deal carries a $775,000 salary-cap hit when he’s on the major-league roster.

All three are two-way contracts and reflect president of hockey operations Kyle Dubas’ stated goal of adding depth to the organization.

Read more from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Apparent home invasion leads to fatal shooting in Uniontown, police say
  • Fourth of July 2023: Town-by-town list of fireworks displays in Pittsburgh area
  • 2 Pittsburgh nightclubs locked up, deemed ‘nuisance bars’
  • VIDEO: ‘The Huddle’ in Beechview closes its doors after nearly 48 years
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read