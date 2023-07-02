Penguins bring back Radim Zohorna, sign two others

Radim Zohorna, who showed a degree of promise when he broke into North American Hockey League with the Pittsburgh Penguins, is back in the organization.

Zorhorna, who got a one-year deal worth $775,000 at the NHL level, is one of three signings the Penguins announced Sunday.

They struck a one-year deal worth $785,000 at the NHL level with goaltender Magnus Hellberg and a two-year agreement with forward Marc Johnstone, whose deal carries a $775,000 salary-cap hit when he’s on the major-league roster.

All three are two-way contracts and reflect president of hockey operations Kyle Dubas’ stated goal of adding depth to the organization.

