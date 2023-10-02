Penguins claim Jansen Harkins on waivers from Jets

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins added to their forward depth Monday afternoon by claiming Cleveland native Jansen Harkins off waivers from the Winnipeg Jets.

Harkins, 26, has 154 games of NHL experience including 22 games with Winnipeg last season. His 154 games are over the last four seasons, including 2021-22, when he played 77 games and reached seven goals and six assists

The LW is 6-foot-1, 182 pounds. Last season, he had 11 blocks and 16 hits in 22 games. Before that, he had 18 blocks and 51 hits in 77 games. In his four-year NHL career, he averaged 9:42 of total time on ice.

