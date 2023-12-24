Penguins comeback falls short; lethargic effort dooms Pens 5-4 in Ottawa

OTTAWA — This story originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins just don’t seem to like spending Saturday nights in Canada.

A lackluster, OK, terrible first 40 minutes put the Penguins in a two-goal hole to the Ottawa Senators that probably should have been deeper, but the third period was the Hyde to the first 40 minutes of Jeykll. The Penguins, who had just 11 shots in the first 40 minutes despite over nine minutes of power play time, fired 23 shots in the third period to overcome that deficit.

However, a miscue in overtime negated a strong Penguins comeback. Ottawa forward Tim Stutzle scored a couple of minutes into overtime, and Ottawa earned their first win under interim coach Jacques Martin, 5-4, at the Canadian Tire Centre.

The comeback was furious but not enough.

