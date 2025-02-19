Penguins demote Jarry, recall Blomqvist & a forward

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

As expected, Tristan Jarry’s return to the NHL roster was merely to create space at the AHL level so netminder Joel Blomqvist could play games for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and remain sharp for the resumption of the NHL’s regular season this weekend.

With the team scheduled to resume practice Tuesday at the UPMC Lemieux Complex, the Pittsburgh Penguins recalled Blomqvist and forward Emil Bemstrom, who is the second-leading scorer in the AHL with games in hand on the leader.

Blomqvist, 23, has played in 11 NHL games this season, posting an .896 save percentage and 3.54 goals against. However, the numbers bely the quality of play he’s provided. A couple of low shot-total games and the Penguins’ troublesome attitudes toward defending have also been problems.

